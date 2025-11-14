SINGAPORE, Nov 14 — A 26-year-old Australian has been charged for causing a public nuisance after jumping a barricade and running towards Ariana Grande during the Wicked: For Good premiere at Resorts World Sentosa on Thursday.

Johnson Wen appeared in court via videolink from custody on Friday, wearing a white shirt, CNA reported.

Wen, who did not have legal representation, informed the court that he would plead guilty to the offence.

He was first charged under Section 290(a) of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum fine of S$2,000 (RM6,355).

Following a brief adjournment, the prosecution amended the charge to Section 290(b), which allows for up to three months in jail, a fine of S$2,000, or both.

According to CNA, court documents indicate that the incident took place between 7pm and 7.11pm during the red carpet event.

Video footage of the event quickly went viral, drawing attention from international media.

The clips show Wen leaping over a barricade and approaching Grande, wrapping his arms around her while jumping up and down.

Actress Cynthia Erivo rushed to intervene, breaking Wen’s hold, and security officers removed him from the venue.