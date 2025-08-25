SINGAPORE, Aug 25 — Flying instructors top the republic’s earnings chart with a median gross monthly salary of S$20,000 (RM65,400), according to the latest Occupational Wage Survey released by the Ministry of Manpower in August.

Foreign exchange brokers follow closely at S$19,750, with in-house legal counsel rounding out the top three at S$17,972, The Straits Times reported.

The comprehensive survey, conducted from July to December 2024, covered a representative sample of 407,800 full-time resident employees from private sector companies with at least 25 employees.

Public sector employees were excluded from the survey, meaning salaries for roles such as air force flying instructors and government lawyers aren't reflected in the data.

At the lower end of the wage spectrum, bus attendants, civil engineering labourers, and laundry workers earn the lowest median salaries, ranging from S$1,400 to S$1,560.

Flying instructors demonstrate the widest pay disparity, with earnings at the 25th percentile at S$8,050 compared to S$30,000 at the 75th percentile.

Aviation experts explain that top-earning flying instructors are typically commercial airline pilot instructors with 15 to 20 years of experience, while those teaching private lessons or accumulating flight hours earn significantly less.

Company size significantly impacts earnings, with instructors at firms employing over 200 people earning nearly S$13,000 more than those at smaller companies.

Gender-based pay gaps persist in Singapore's workforce, with male economists, HR consultants, and IT quality assurance specialists typically earning more than their female counterparts, while women out-earn men in roles like security operations specialists and beauticians.

Age and experience influence earning potential differently across professions, with flying instructors, in-house lawyers, and oil traders in their 40s commanding median salaries of S$20,000.

Certain professions like securities dealers, executive search consultants, and auditors see earnings peak in their 40s before declining in their 50s, while others continue to see salary growth with age.

The gross salaries reported include basic and overtime pay, commissions, and allowances, but exclude employers' CPF contributions, bonuses, stock options, and other lump-sum payments.