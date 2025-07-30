SINGAPORE, July 30 — Singapore’s total employment rose by 8,400 in the second quarter of 2025, according to preliminary data released on Wednesday by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), reported Xinhua.

The data reflects stronger hiring compared to the previous quarter; however, the number showed a decline when compared on a year-on-year basis.

The increase was driven by gains in both resident and non-resident employment. Resident employment expanded further in sectors such as financial services and health and social services, while outward-oriented industries like professional services and information and communications continued to see job losses.

Non-resident employment growth was entirely attributed to work permit holders, particularly in the construction sector, the MOM said.

After easing slightly in April and May, both resident and citizen unemployment rates edged up in June, returning to levels recorded in March 2025.

“Global economic uncertainty is expected to persist in the months ahead and may weigh on hiring and wage growth, particularly in outward-oriented sectors,” the ministry said.

According to a business expectations survey conducted by the MOM between April and June, the proportion of firms expecting to hire dipped from 44.0 per cent in the second quarter to 43.7 per cent in the third quarter.

The share of firms expecting to raise wages also fell, from 24.4 per cent to 22.4 per cent.

The employment figures exclude migrant domestic workers, the ministry noted. — Bernama-Xinhua