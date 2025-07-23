SINGAPORE, July 23 — Taiwanese Mandopop sensation Jam Hsiao is reportedly set to light up the Singapore Indoor Stadium on October 25 with a solo concert as part of his Wild/Mild world tour.

According to Channel News Asia, the show will mark his long-awaited return to Singapore, seven years after his last solo performance here during the Mr Entertainer tour in 2018.

“See you in Singapore on Octocber 25, I’m starting to warm up,” Hsiao reportedly said in an Instagram post.

Launched in August 2024 in Shanghai, the Wild/Mild tour has already captivated audiences across North America, Hong Kong, Macau and Southeast Asia.

Tickets are priced from S$168 to S$298 (RM556 to RM986), excluding booking fees, and will go on sale to the general public via ticketmaster.sg from July 30 at 2pm.

Fans can also enjoy early access through a Mastercard presale beginning July 28, or the exclusive Live Nation presale on July 29.