SINGAPORE, July 22 — Two foreign men have been convicted of raping a woman in a hotel room, after a judge rejected their claim that the acts were consensual.

The first man, 50, was the victim’s ex-colleague and was found guilty of molestation, sexual assault and obstructing justice, CNA reported.

The second man, 51, a longtime friend of the first accused, was convicted of six charges including rape, sexual assault, possession of an intimate image and obstruction of justice.

A gag order by the court prohibits the publication of information that could identify the victim, including the men’s names, nationalities and professions.

The woman passed out after drinking with both men in a hotel room on February 26, 2023, following an invitation from her ex-colleague for a dinner that never took place.

She testified that she had only intended to drop off sparkling water he had requested, but stayed on for what she thought would be a networking opportunity.

The woman said she was pressured to drink quickly to “catch up” with the men, who had been drinking all afternoon, and felt uncomfortable when the conversation turned sexual.

She described losing consciousness after vomiting from alcohol and recalled saying “no” repeatedly while unable to move or open her eyes.

When she woke the next morning, she found blood on her underwear, suspected she had been raped, and went to a hospital, which later lodged a police report.

The prosecution argued that both men knowingly assaulted the woman without her consent, deleted incriminating messages and conducted online searches to evade detection.

Justice Hoo Sheau Peng ruled that the victim had given a credible and consistent account, supported by CCTV footage, forensic evidence, and the men’s own police statements.

The judge rejected the defence’s arguments about mistaken or forgotten consent, saying the men’s explanations were unbelievable and their actions showed clear signs of guilt.

Sentencing for both men will be delivered at a later date.