SINGAPORE, July 17 — Customers of Singapore’s largest taxi operator, ComfortDelGro (CDG), will soon face new cancellation and waiting charges, as the company rolls out a phased fee policy aimed at encouraging more responsible ride bookings.

From September 1, cancellation fees of at least S$3 (RM10) will kick in, while waiting fees will be implemented from October 15, Channel News Asia reported.

The company described the current period as a “waiver period” to help riders get familiar with the upcoming changes, adjust their habits and provide feedback.

“Cancellation and waiting fees help compensate drivers fairly for their time and effort,” CDG said.

“This policy also encourages more responsible booking and cancellation habits, improving the overall experience for everyone on the platform and aligning us with prevailing industry practices.”

According to CDG’s website, riders may cancel up to four rides per month without charge if the driver has not yet arrived at the pickup point. Once that limit is exceeded, a S$4 cancellation fee will apply.

If the driver has already arrived, a flat S$4 fee will be charged for any cancellation — regardless of the monthly quota.

Riders who do not show up at the pickup point within five minutes after the taxi arrives will incur a S$5 no-show fee.

As for the new waiting time charges, the first four minutes are free. After that, a fee of S$3 will be added for every five-minute block, capped at S$9.

Only one type of fee — cancellation, no-show, or waiting — will apply for a single booking, depending on whether the ride is completed. Waiting fees apply only if the trip goes ahead, while cancellation or no-show fees apply only if the ride is not taken.

For customers paying via cashless methods, fees will be deducted automatically. Those paying by cash will see the fee added to their next fare. Waiting charges will appear at the end of the completed ride.

CDG clarified that drivers can only cancel a ride and trigger a cancellation fee if GPS data confirms they were at the pickup location and had waited for more than five minutes.

Situations such as the customer exceeding luggage capacity for the chosen vehicle may also lead to a fee.

Customers who believe they were charged incorrectly can contact the operator’s hotline at 6552 4525 or send a message via the CDG Zig app.

As reported by Channel News Asia, ride-hailing platforms like Grab and Gojek already implement similar charges.

Grab, for instance, gives a three-minute grace period before imposing a S$4 cancellation fee, and charges S$3 for every five-minute block of waiting time beyond that.

Gojek provides a four-minute cancellation grace period, with a similar S$4 fee for late cancellations. Waiting time fees begin at S$3 and can rise to S$9, mirroring CDG’s new model.