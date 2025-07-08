SINGAPORE, July 8 — Singapore’s longest-serving mufti, Syed Isa Mohamed, passed away on Monday at the age of 87.

In a media statement, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) said his passing is a great loss to the Singapore Muslim community and the nation.

“MUIS is deeply saddened by the passing. His unwavering commitment and tireless efforts to promote a confident and progressive Muslim community have left a lasting impact on Singapore and beyond,” the statement read.

Syed Isa served as Mufti of Singapore from 1972 to 2010.

During his tenure, Syed Isa oversaw the establishment of many key institutions that shaped the religious life of the community. This included the establishment of a system for determining the Islamic calendar, development of the institution of zakat (alms) collection and disbursement, social development programmes for the poor and needy, and the Mosque Building Fund.

He also played a vital role in the management and growth of wakaf (voluntary charitable endowment) properties and was instrumental in setting up an internationally credible and reliable halal certification system.

Syed Isa also chaired the Fatwa Committee that provided solutions to complex and contentious issues, and was a key advocate of inter-religious harmony.

He served as a council member of the Inter-Religious Organisation of Singapore (IRO) in 1975 and became its president in 1993.

From 1992 to 2010, he was also a member of the Presidential Council for Religious Harmony.

For his service, Syed Isa was awarded the Public Administration Medal (Bronze) in 1982 and the Public Administration Medal (Gold) in 2009.

He also received the IRO Lifetime Award for his efforts in strengthening interfaith relations and was conferred the prestigious Meritorious Service Medal in 2011.

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong paid tribute to Syed Isa’s decades of service to the Malay/Muslim community.

“His leadership helped shape key institutions, strengthened religious administration, and supported the growth and development of our Malay/Muslim community.

“He leaves behind a lasting legacy through the generations of leaders and scholars he mentored,” Wong said in a condolence message to Syed Isa’s family on Facebook. — Bernama