SINGAPORE, June 24 — Malaysia’s assistance in evacuating a Singaporean from Iran not only reinforces the close and enduring relationship between the two countries, but also serves as a testament to Asean solidarity, said Singapore Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan.

In a letter to his Malaysian counterpart, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Balakrishnan said the support is also a real-life demonstration of the importance of the Asean Guidelines on Consular Assistance for Asean Member States to help one another’s citizens.

“Hard times reveal true friends. We sincerely appreciate your government’s readiness to extend assistance in times of crisis,” he wrote in the letter.

A copy of the letter was shared by Balakrishnan on his Facebook page on Monday, where he also stated that he was grateful to the governments of Malaysia and Oman for their invaluable support in safely evacuating Singaporeans from Iran.

In the letter, he noted that the swift and professional action taken by Wisma Putra Consular Division and the Malaysian embassies in Tehran and Ashgabat allowed Singapore to operationalise an evacuation plan under difficult circumstances.

“Their prompt assistance, particularly securing the necessary accommodation, transportation, and entry permits into Turkmenistan, was crucial in ensuring the safety of our citizens,” he added.

Meanwhile, Balakrishnan also wrote a separate letter to Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad al-Busaidi to express his gratitude for Oman’s prompt and effective assistance.

He said Singapore remains deeply concerned about the escalation of tensions in the Middle East, and that various mediation efforts, including those by Al-Busaidi, are crucial for de-escalation.

Earlier, the Singapore government expressed its deepest appreciation and gratitude to the governments of Malaysia and Oman for facilitating the safe return of its citizens from Iran.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Foreign Affairs Ministry said that a Singaporean was evacuated from Iran to Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, with a group of Malaysians and other nationals, with the assistance of the Malaysian government, while a family of three Singaporeans was evacuated from Tehran to Muscat, Oman with the help of the Omani government.



Singapore has no diplomatic mission in Iran. — Bernama