SINGAPORE, May 31 — Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has introduced enhanced safety measures at Woodlands Checkpoint to improve traffic management during peak-hour contra-flow operations, following a collision on May 24.

The accident occurred at around 5.30am when a Singapore-registered car heading towards Malaysia collided head-on with a Malaysia-registered bus travelling into Singapore.

The car’s driver and three passengers were taken to hospital conscious.

The collision happened before safety barriers were set up to divert departing car traffic from the reversed-flow lane meant to ease incoming vehicle congestion.

The contra-flow system involves temporarily reversing the flow of one of the departure lanes, known as a “flexi lane” usually used for cargo vehicles exiting to Malaysia, to accommodate the surge of heavy vehicles arriving from Malaysia during peak periods.

To convert this lane, departing traffic is temporarily halted, and vehicles exiting the cargo zone are directed to merge into the remaining lanes.

In the revised protocol, reported by The Straits Times yesterday, ICA has introduced a combination of cones, reflector discs, and blinker lights placed about 20 metres ahead of the lane’s end, providing motorists with clearer advance notice to merge safely.

During a media visit, six officers were observed setting up these cones and safety markers to enhance visibility.

Senior Assistant Commissioner Maran Subrahmaniyan, commander of ICA’s Woodlands Command, emphasised the importance of these measures, especially with travel volumes exceeding one million travellers crossing Singapore’s land checkpoints on weekends.

“Contra-flow operations at our side of the Causeway are part of our measures during daily peak hours to manage traffic congestion.

“We have enhanced the safety measures of our contra-flow operations to further increase visibility of the contra-flow lane,” he reportedly said.

He added, “We have also put in place additional layers of checks to ensure safety protocols are in place before the contra-flow operations are activated.”

The ICA said the contra-flow system remains a vital tool amid current infrastructural constraints and rising traffic, particularly with an increasing number of cars and motorbikes crossing the borders daily.

Following the May 24 incident, the ICA has conducted a full safety review before resuming the contra-flow operations to prevent future accidents and improve overall border traffic management.