SINGAPORE, May 28 — Asean has to step up, work together, and fashion a place for itself in this changed world or risk losing its relevance, said Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong after concluding his visit to Malaysia for the 46th Asean Summit and Related Summits.

Wong said there was a clear sense of renewed urgency amongst Asean Leaders to advance the bloc’s integration efforts, and the adoption of the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 is an important, positive step in that direction.

“Over the past two days, I had many productive meetings to discuss global and regional developments, and how we can work with like-minded partners to chart a way forward in this turbulent world.

“Terima kasih, Prime Minister (Datuk Seri) Anwar Ibrahim, for your warm hospitality, and I look forward to welcoming you soon in Singapore,” he posted on Facebook on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Singapore media in Kuala Lumpur, Wong said he was glad that Asean leaders had held candid discussions on the new realities at the summit, and recognised the urgency of pushing for closer integration, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

Wong, who also serves as Finance Minister, said the concrete steps that the bloc can take include the full implementation of existing agreements, making it completely tariff-free and reducing non-tariff barriers to make trade more seamless.

Meanwhile, he also commended Malaysia’s leadership as Asean chair, stating that the country played an important role in helping the bloc to navigate a range of global challenges.

“Malaysia has helped to steer Asean through challenges including the US tariff actions, humanitarian crisis in Myanmar, difficult issues like conflict in Gaza.

“These are all global issues that matter to us as well in Asean and Malaysia, has taken the lead to help Asean navigate these issues, and also taken the lead to help ASEAN forge stronger partners” he said, as reported by ST. — Bernama