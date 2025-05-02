SINGAPORE, May 2 — Eleven political parties and two independent candidates contesting in Singapore’s general election (GE2025) will know their fate on Saturday night, following nine days of campaigning and nearly five years of groundwork since the last election.

It is now in the hands of more than 2.75 million voters to decide whether the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) will once again secure a supermajority, or if opposition parties will make further inroads this year.

Campaigning ended at midnight, giving voters time to reflect before deciding who deserves their vote.

Political analyst Mujibu Abd Muis believes the key deciding factors in this election will be the economy, the youth vote, and how parties respond to scandals and pressing national issues, as Lawrence Wong leads the PAP into his first election as party chief.

He noted that young voters, in particular, are becoming more critical and vocal in expressing their dissatisfaction.

Mujibu also said that the handling of minority issues could influence the sentiments of minority voters.

“Generally, I still see that the PAP has a strong chance of remaining in power for the next term, but there may be a change in the vote margin because we have already seen this trend in the previous general election,” he told Bernama.

In GE2020, the PAP won 83 out of 93 seats, securing 61.2 per cent of the overall vote share, compared to GE2015, when it secured 83 out of 89 seats and garnered 69.9 per cent of the vote.

Mujibu pointed out that, as seen in other countries, a party that has held power for an extended period can be perceived as elitist and may struggle to present a fresh narrative, especially to younger voters.

However, he added that Wong’s extensive experience in managing the economy, along with his image as an independent leader distinct from the Lee family legacy, could offer the PAP an advantage during this generational transition.

“Personally, I see Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s image as that of a more progressive and modern leader, and most importantly, I see a possible factor in that he ‘distances’ himself from the Lee family legacy,” he said.

Jen, a voter in the Ang Mo Kio Group Representation Constituency (GRC), said she considers both the individual and the party when casting her vote, as “manifestos can change at any time”.

“The main thing is bringing good people into the government. We can’t expect the government to solve everything for us. We need to take some responsibility for the rest of the issues,” she said.

The PAP enters polling day with five seats already secured following an uncontested walkover in the Marine Parade-Braddell Heights constituency, leaving 92 seats still up for grabs.

The outcome of GE2025 will mark a pivotal moment for Singapore as it transitions to a new generation of leadership.

As Singaporeans head to the polls, the focus now shifts to whether continuity or change will define the country’s next political chapter amid global uncertainty. — Bernama