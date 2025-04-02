SINGAPORE, April 2 — A 15-year-old Singaporean girl has been apprehended under the Internal Security Act (ISA) for self-radicalisation, Channel News Asia (CNA) reported today.

The girl, an Islamic State (IS) supporter, has been placed under a restriction order.

She is the first female and second-youngest individual to face such action, Singapore’s Internal Security Department (ISD) said in a statement.

According to ISD, the 15-year-old girl encountered IS propaganda online in June 2023 and was quickly drawn to the group’s ideology.

She believed IS was a legitimate religious army and aspired to support the cause by marrying an IS fighter in Syria, raising sons to become fighters.

In July 2023, she took a virtual pledge of allegiance to IS via an online chatbot, pledging to former leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Between September 2023 and April 2024, she searched for flights from Singapore to Syria three times and considered saving money for the journey.

ISD also found that she engaged in at least eight short-term online relationships with IS supporters overseas, including an alleged fighter in Syria.

Beyond her personal aspirations, the girl expressed willingness to become a female fighter and “hoped to die a martyr” after watching footage of female IS fighters, ISD said.

Her mother was aware of her exposure to extremist content and had advised against it but did not see the need for further intervention.

She also attempted to spread radical materials by sharing IS-related content with her schoolmates, though ISD stated that none took it seriously or reported her actions.

Investigations indicate that while she acted alone, her radicalisation was extensive.