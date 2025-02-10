SINGAPORE, Feb 10 — A signalling fault at Buangkok MRT station caused delays on the North-East Line (NEL) during this morning’s peak hours.

The disruption lasted for more than an hour before full service resumed at about 8.20am, said SBS Transit, according to CNA.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience caused,” the transport operator said.

SBS Transit first reported the fault on social media at about 7am and advised commuters to expect additional travel time of up to 30 minutes.

It also informed them about free regular bus rides and bridging bus services at various locations.

Train services “resumed progressively” from 8am before full regular operations returned around 20 minutes later, SBS Transit said.

Last Friday, a derailed engineering vehicle disrupted services on the North-South and East-West lines.

The morning incident prevented some trains from leaving Bishan depot, with the tracks cleared by the evening.