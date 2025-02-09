SINGAPORE, Feb 9 — The government has allocated S$135 million (RM442 million) to upgrade 32 private estates across Singapore over the next five years, focusing on accessibility improvements and better infrastructure.

Citing CNA, the Ministry of National Development (MND) said yesterday that the upgrades would include barrier-free ramps, improved footpath lighting, and enhancements to parks and fitness corners.

Minister for National Development Desmond Lee announced the plans at a Chinese New Year celebration dinner at West Coast Community Centre.

“We will work closely with the project teams and the community to ensure that these enhancements are not just well-intentioned, but practical, meaningful and impactful for residents,” he said.

The Estate Upgrading Programme (EUP) was introduced in 2000 to improve the living environment of older private estates.

MND stated that since its inception, S$216 million has been allocated to upgrade 74 private estates, benefiting over 54,000 households.

Of the new S$135 million allocation, S$124 million will be used for the regular EUP, benefiting 25 estates with over 16,600 households.

The remaining S$11 million will fund a new EUP scheme for seven “silver estates” with a high concentration of senior residents who had previously benefited from upgrades.

The 25 private estates under the regular EUP include Upper East Coast Road, Dunearn, Pasir Ris Beach Park and Thomson. Works will include footpath lighting, covering of drains to create walkways, and upgrading of parks and playgrounds.

Lee highlighted the importance of community-friendly features, saying that neighbourhood parks could be enhanced with 3G playgrounds, fitness corners and community gardens to promote active ageing.

MND said that the new EUP scheme for silver estates is part of the Age Well SG programme and aims to provide senior-friendly infrastructure to support ageing residents.

The seven silver estates in the first batch include Fengshan, Hillview, MacPherson Gardens and Teachers’ Housing. Around 3,700 households are expected to benefit from these upgrades.

Enhancements under this scheme will include clearer signage, barrier-free ramps for wheelchair users, and therapeutic gardens for seniors. Lee suggested that pavilions and fitness corners could also be included to facilitate active ageing programmes.

Residents will have the opportunity to provide feedback during the EUP process, and their input will be incorporated into the upgrading plans.

“Residents are encouraged to participate actively in these discussions to ensure that the upgrading works meet their needs,” MND said.

The ministry added that involving residents in the planning would help foster a greater sense of ownership over shared spaces in their estates.