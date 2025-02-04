SINGAPORE, Feb 4 – A 24-year-old man has been sentenced to more than five years and nine months in prison for allowing a 14-year-old girl to smoke methamphetamine and engaging in sexual acts with her on multiple occasions.

Muhammad Danial Hadri Mohamad Hidayat pleaded guilty to six charges, including sexual penetration of a minor, drug consumption, and unauthorised disclosure of a computer access code.

An additional five related charges were taken into consideration during sentencing.

The court heard that Danial, then 22, met the teenager online in 2023.

Over the course of that year, he engaged in consensual sexual activity with her on three separate occasions.

The offences escalated on 30 January 2024, when Danial and the girl smoked methamphetamine together using improvised drug paraphernalia, including a plastic bottle and a glass pipe. Danial did not charge the girl for using his supply of the drug.

Both were arrested later that day at a condominium in Tampines.

Urine tests confirmed the presence of methamphetamine in their systems.

Danial, who had previously been convicted of drug offences in 2019, admitted to relapsing into methamphetamine use in May 2023.

He confessed to allowing the girl to smoke the drug on three occasions between November 2023 and January 2024, reported ChannelNewsAsia.

During this period, Danial claimed he was under significant stress after losing his job, leading him to consume methamphetamine daily from 22 to 30 January 2024.

While on bail, Danial failed to attend six mandatory urine tests between June and July 2024. He later admitted to relapsing again in July due to family-related stress.

In a separate offence, Danial provided his SingPass credentials to a former neighbour in April 2023, knowing they would be used to open bank accounts for fraudulent purposes.

Over S$57,000 flowed through these accounts, with a portion identified as proceeds from scams.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ho May Kim described Danial as a “serial sexual offender,” citing his 10 previous charges of sexual penetration of a minor.

She argued that he had “actively facilitated” the girl’s drug use by providing a “safe space” and supplying her with methamphetamine free of charge.

The prosecution sought a jail term of at least five years and seven-and-a-half months, with a maximum of six years and two months before considering enhanced sentencing for offences committed while on remission.

Under Singaporean law, sexual penetration of a minor carries a penalty of up to 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both.

Permitting a young person to consume a controlled drug is punishable by up to 10 years in jail. As a repeat drug offender, Danial faced a minimum of three years’ imprisonment for methamphetamine consumption.

He also faced up to four years in jail and a fine of S$10,000(US7,300) for failing to attend urine tests, and up to three years’ imprisonment and a fine of S$10,000 for unauthorised disclosure of a computer access code.

Danial’s case highlights the severe legal consequences of exploiting minors and engaging in drug-related offences in Singapore.