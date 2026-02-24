KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Online crime statistics have recorded an alarming surge, with the number of cases nearly doubling to more than 66,000 in 2025 compared with 35,000 cases the previous year.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director, Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa, said the total losses recorded also soared to almost RM3 billion in 2025, a figure he described as a serious threat to the economy and social stability.

He said the trend reflects a significant shift in the crime landscape, with 90 per cent of commercial crime cases investigated now involving online elements.

“Five years ago, losses stood at around RM700 million, but by 2025, the figure is nearing RM3 billion. Criminals are now exploiting technological conveniences and fast, borderless financial systems,” he said.

He was speaking on Bernama TV’s Ruang Bicara programme last night, which discussed the topic ‘Jangan Cemas, Jangan Panik: Fahami Jenayah Dalam Talian’ (Stay Calm, Don’t Panic: Understanding Online Crime).

Rusdi said online crime involving non-existent investment schemes is the largest contributor to financial losses, amounting to RM1.5 billion.

He said syndicates often employ psychological tactics centred on offers that are “too good to be true”, promising high returns within a short period, while targeting retirees aged 50 and above who typically have substantial savings.

Meanwhile, Rusdi also issued a stern warning, particularly to young adults aged between 20 and 40, not to allow their bank accounts to be used by third parties.

He said legal amendments under Section 424 of the Penal Code, which came into force in October 2024, provide for imprisonment of between three and 10 years for so-called mule account holders.

“Do not risk your future for easy money. This criminal record will remain and could result in you being blacklisted by financial institutions and jeopardise your employment prospects,” he said. — Bernama