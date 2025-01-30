SINGAPORE, Jan 30 – About 37,000 allied health professionals, pharmacists, and administrative, ancillary and support staff in Singapore’s public healthcare sector will receive salary increments by mid-2025, its Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said.

CNA reported Ong describing this group yesterday as a crucial part of the healthcare system and said discussions with the union are ongoing to finalise details.

"We have discussed with the union,” he told reporters during a visit to Outram Community Hospital here.

“We hope to finalise some details, and sometime in the middle of the year, we hope to implement for them.”

Singapore’s Ministry of Health said the salary revisions aim to enhance the sector’s ability to attract and retain staff.

It noted that the last pay increase for these workers was in 2021, adding that salaries are reviewed regularly to ensure competitive career opportunities in the public healthcare sector.

In addition, 26,000 public healthcare nurses will receive salary adjustments, though these will be smaller as they build on the Award for Nurses' Grace, Excellence and Loyalty (ANGEL) scheme introduced last year to encourage long-term careers in nursing.

It also rolled out salary enhancements for community care organisations in 2024, providing funding support for eligible employers to raise staff wages.

Salary guidelines for the sector were published for the first time to improve transparency for jobseekers and employees.

With an ageing population driving demand for healthcare services, MOH said it would continue efforts to strengthen the workforce through job redesign, career development and support for mid-career entrants.



