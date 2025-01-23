SINGAPORE, Jan 23 — Indonesian authorities have captured 34 crocodiles of an unknown number believed to have escaped from a farm in Batam as of yesterday with a local official stating the risk of the animals swimming to Singapore is “very low.”

The crocodiles were caught in the waters around Mangkada and Seraya islands, Sepaku Bay, Lokan River, and Batu Legong in Batam, according to Maritime Potential Threat of Main Naval Base (Lantamal) IV head Lieutenant Colonel Mar Bambang Irianto, reported ChannelNewsAsia.

The largest crocodile captured weighed over 1,000kg, said Rio Nugraha — the head of information for Lantamal IV — which is leading the Integrated Taskforce for Disaster Management and Crocodile Evacuation.

The taskforce has since returned the crocodiles to captivity on Bulan Island.

The animals escaped from a breeding farm on the island on Jan 13 after heavy rainfall caused a fence surrounding their pond to collapse, Indonesian media reported.

Bulan Island is located about 30km from Singapore’s Sentosa Island.

The exact number of escaped crocodiles is still unclear.

The farm’s attempts to count the crocodiles have been hindered by difficulties in draining the pond, said Tommy Steven Parulian Sinambela, head of conservation at the Riau Natural Resources Conservation Centre, a body under Indonesia’s forestry ministry.

The farm’s management, Perkasa Jagat Karunia, previously told local media that only five crocodiles had escaped, though the farm had approximately 500 crocodiles in total.

Rio reassured the public that, based on the taskforce’s assessments, the risk of the crocodiles reaching Singapore’s waters remains low.

“We are taking precautionary measures, including routine patrols, installing warning signs, and educating the public to enhance security,” Lt Colonel Mar Bambang said.

It is unknown how many crocodiles escaped as the farm has yet to report the exact figure. — Pic by Indonesia's Taskforce for Disaster Management and Crocodile Evacuation

After the escape, local fishermen around the breeding facility reportedly ceased fishing temporarily due to safety concerns.

Tommy explained that the possibility of the crocodiles reaching Singapore is “very low.”

“Crocodiles can usually move about 15 to 20km, but those in captivity are accustomed to being fed by humans, so their movements tend to be slower.

“They are unlikely to swim to Singapore quickly.”

In response to the latest statements from Indonesian officials, Singapore’s National Parks Board confirmed it is monitoring the situation and advised the public to report any sightings of crocodiles.

The board urged people to remain calm, move away, and not to approach, provoke, or feed the animal should they come across a crocodile.

Members of the public were also reminded to heed warning signs and advisory notices in areas where crocodiles have been sighted.