SINGAPORE, Jan 20 – Families in Singapore reportedly spent S$1.8 billion (RM6 billion) on private tuition for their children in 2023, reflecting a steady increase in educational expenses.

According to a government survey on household expenditure cited by Straits Times, the rise in 2023 was driven by higher spending on private tuition and pre-school education.

The Singapore Department of Statistics reported that tuition spending, which includes home and centre-based lessons, rose from S$1.1 billion in 2013 to S$1.4 billion in 2018.

The amount spent on tuition varied across income groups, with the top 20 per cent of households spending an average of S$162.60 (RM536) a month, while the bottom 20 per cent spent S$36.30.

Overall, families' monthly spending on education increased from S$340 previously in 2018 to S$404.20 in 2023, covering expenses such as school fees, private tuition, and educational materials.

Households spent an average of S$104.80 each month on tuition in 2023, compared to S$88.40 in 2018 and S$79.90 in 2013.

The latest figures, released in December 2024, were based on a survey of about 13,100 households conducted between December 2022 and December 2023.

The survey, conducted every five years, gathers data on household expenditure, savings, and income. The previous edition was conducted from 2017 to 2018.

Housing, food, and transport accounted for 63.2 per cent of monthly household expenditure in 2023, with health and education among other significant spending categories.

Singapore had an estimated 1.42 million resident households in 2023.