SINGAPORE, Jan 19 — Singapore’s National Parks Board (NParks) is keeping a close eye on an incident involving crocodiles that escaped from a breeding farm in Batam earlier this month.

The Straits Times reported yesterday that heavy rain over three days reportedly caused parts of the farm’s fence to collapse, allowing the reptiles to break free.

The farm, located on Bulan Island about 30km from Sentosa, is home to saltwater crocodiles.

As of now, at least 23 have been recaptured; however, it remains unclear how many are still at large, the report added.

While concerns have been raised about the possibility of these crocodiles swimming to Singapore, experts are urging calm.

Kannan Raja, president of the Herpetological Society of Singapore, explained to The Straits Times that while saltwater crocodiles do swim out to sea, it doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll reach Singapore.

“There are many islets between Batam and Singapore, so the crocodiles have multiple routes to take.

“There may be sightings if they make it here, but I don’t think this is a cause for worry or for avoiding coastal areas,” he was quoted as saying.

He also advised caution for anyone encountering a crocodile: “Move away slowly and keep a safe distance. If it’s in the water, stay away from the edge. Avoid engaging with the crocodile — avoidance is the best policy.”

Meanwhile, NParks’ group director of wildlife management, How Choon Beng, emphasised the importance of public vigilance, urging anyone who spots a crocodile to report it to NParks.

“Heed warning signs and advisory notices put up in areas where crocodiles have been sighted,” he was quoted as saying.

For any crocodile sightings, the public can contact NParks at 1800-476-1600.