SINGAPORE, Jan 14 — Limited-edition Mofusand cat keychains from a KFC collaboration here have sparked scalping, with resales at Carousell reportedly reaching S$50 just hours after launch.

The merchandise, featuring a cat wearing a chicken bucket, debuted yesterday to promote the fried chicken chain’s cereal chicken, with customers allowed to purchase a keychain for S$12.95 with qualifying orders.

Straits Times reported that fans braved the rain for queue tickets, but many left disappointed despite waiting hours, citing issues with ticket redemption.

KFC confirmed that most keychains sold out within three hours and pledged to refine the process for upcoming launches on January 20 and 27.

The collaboration includes sticker packs and red packets, now resold for S$8 to S$12 online, while fans can also look forward to a soft toy launch on February 5.

Sales for all items will end on February 18, as KFC continues to address customer concerns.



