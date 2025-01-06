SINGAPORE, Jan 6 — Singapore’s Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) seized drugs estimated to be worth over S$1 million (S$1=RM3.27) on Saturday, potentially enough to fuel the addiction of around 4,590 drug abusers for a week.

CNB said in a statement that four Singaporean suspects — three men and one woman — were arrested in connection with the drug haul, which included heroin, ice, ketamine, ecstasy, and cannabis.

Two of the suspects, men aged 25 and 27, were arrested by CNB officers at a car park in the vicinity of Cassia Crescent.

A third suspect, a 25-year-old man, was arrested following a short pursuit after he fled the scene upon witnessing the arrest of the two men. A weapon was also seized.

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old woman, suspected of being a drug abuser, was arrested in a raid at the suspected hideout of the 27-year-old man, a residential unit in the same vicinity.

CNB said investigations into the drug activities of the arrested suspects are ongoing.

CNB Director of the Intelligence Division, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Aaron Tang, said that the bureau would relentlessly pursue drug traffickers in the country and bring them to justice.

“Drug traffickers have no concern for the thousands of lives their deadly wares would have destroyed had the drugs reached the streets,” he said.

Under Singapore’s law, a person found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of diamorphine or “pure heroin”, or more than 250g of methamphetamine, or more than 500g of cannabis, may face the mandatory death penalty. — Bernama