SINGAPORE, Jan 3 — New Year’s Day celebrations at The Fullerton Hotel in Singapore descended into chaos in the early hours of January 1 when a heated altercation broke out, disrupting what was meant to be a festive atmosphere.

Selva, a bystander at the scene, recounted to Stomp: “The silence after the fireworks was disrupted by an endless fight.”

According to Selva, the incident began when a man dressed in white refused to leave despite requests from a group gathered outside the hotel. Tensions escalated as the man in white became increasingly confrontational.

In a video captured by Selva, a woman is heard repeatedly pleading, “Please stop, stop it, please!” Her calls for calm, however, went unheeded.

“The man in white did not leave and instead, charged aggressively towards a man wearing blue,” Selva said.

Efforts by others to intervene proved futile as the altercation reignited multiple times. “The man in white kept challenging the man in blue to fight,” he added.

The situation prompted a police response at around 2.20am. In a statement, a spokesman confirmed to Stomp: “Three men and one woman, aged between 24 and 33, are assisting with investigations.”

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.