SINGAPORE, Dec 31 — The Johor-Singapore Causeway, one of the world’s busiest land crossings, is gearing up for transformative upgrades as daily traffic surges to an anticipated 40 per cent increase by 2050.

Currently accommodating around 300,000 crossings daily, the century-old Causeway connects Singapore and Johor Baru with six vehicle lanes and pedestrian pavements.

However, congestion is a persistent issue, especially during peak periods.

In response, Singapore is set to expand the Woodlands Checkpoint (WCP) over the next decade.

Channel News Asia (CNA) reported yesterday that the redevelopment will include demolishing the Old Woodlands Checkpoint and nearby residential areas to create a facility five times larger than the current one.

The expansion, expected to be completed by 2032, will nearly double car immigration booths from 40 to 78 and increase bi-directional cargo booths from 16 to 37.

Authorities aim to accommodate the rising volume and improve efficiency for travellers.

Across the Causeway, Malaysia is also preparing for the future.

Plans for Johor’s Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) include introducing QR code scanners for passport-free travel and additional e-gates for low-risk travellers.

According to Johor’s director for BSI, Mohd Faizal Shamsuddin, enhancements will also include a new pedestrian walkway from Hako Hotel to BSI and 25 additional motorcycle booths.

The construction of an air-conditioned pedestrian travelator has also been proposed.

According to CNA, experts are proposing bold measures to alleviate congestion.

Transport economics specialist Walter Theseira highlighted the physical limitations of the Causeway, which only has three lanes in each direction.

“Increasing immigration booths won’t solve the bottleneck,” Theseira said, emphasising the need for solutions like electronic toll gantries.

A toll system could vary charges depending on the time of day, incentivising drivers to avoid peak periods and explore alternatives such as the Tuas Second Link.

Meanwhile, Stulang assemblyman Andrew Chen echoed calls for innovative approaches, advocating for a single-point clearance system.

This would allow travellers to clear immigration for both countries at their departure point, a system already employed by the upcoming Johor Baru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link.

Other transport options are also on the table. Rosli Azad Khan, a transport planning expert, proposed increasing ferry services between Changi and Pasir Gudang and introducing a cable car network linking high-rise points on both sides of the Causeway.

“These alternatives could divert significant traffic from the Causeway,” Khan was quoted as saying, adding that affordable ferry options for motorcyclists could further reduce strain.

The RTS Link, slated to begin operations by 2026, is also expected to provide much-needed relief by offering a direct rail connection between Singapore and Johor Baru.