SINGAPORE, Dec 31 — From January 1, individuals who misuse SIM cards for criminal activities in Singapore face tougher penalties, including up to three years in jail or a fine of up to S$10,000 (RM32,815).

The Straits Times reported these measures come under the new Law Enforcement and Other Matters Act, as announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) yesterday.

The legislation places responsibility on subscribers who distribute SIM cards registered in their names.

They must verify the identity, location, and intentions of recipients to ensure the cards are not used for illicit purposes.

Failure to take these precautions could make them liable if the SIM cards are later used in criminal activities.

Criminal syndicates have increasingly exploited local SIM cards to bypass measures introduced in 2022 to curb overseas scam calls and messages.

This has led to a fourfold increase in local mobile numbers involved in scams and cybercrimes between 2021 and 2023.

Under the updated laws, the report added, it is illegal to receive, supply, or possess unregistered SIM cards or those registered with fraudulent details if the cards are intended for criminal use or if there is reasonable suspicion of such misuse.

Notably, prosecutors are no longer required to prove criminal intent or knowledge if 11 or more SIM cards are involved.

Errant retailers who facilitate fraudulent SIM card registrations also face criminal charges.

According to MHA, the Act “introduces criminal offences against errant retailers, to enhance deterrence against such behaviour.”

Repeat offenders face harsher penalties, including up to five years’ imprisonment and fines of up to S$20,000.