SINGAPORE, Dec 14 — The Transformative Justice Collective (TJC), an anti-death penalty activist group, has been issued a correction order under Singapore’s Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma) over social media posts about the execution scheduling of death row prisoner, The Straits Times reported today.

This marks the fifth correction order issued to TJC in relation to statements about death row prisoners and legal processes.

On December 3, the group shared posts across Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok, claiming that Roslan Bakar was scheduled for execution before having the chance to submit his clemency petition.

Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) clarified on December 14 that this claim was false.

MHA explained that when Roslan’s execution was carried out on November 15, all relevant legal proceedings had been exhausted.

Roslan, sentenced to death in 2010 for drug trafficking, had his request for a stay of execution dismissed by the Court of Appeal on November 13.

The court also rejected his claim that he had not had enough time to seek legal advice or prepare a new clemency petition.

The ministry added that Roslan had been warned in October about the impending execution but did not submit a clemency petition despite having nearly a month.

The Straits Times said that the Pofma Office has ordered TJC to insert correction notices on its posts, with a link to the Singapore government’s clarification.

A targeted correction notice has also been issued to TikTok, requiring the platform to notify all users in Singapore who accessed the posts, it added.

MHA warned the public against spreading unverified rumours, stating that TJC had “repeatedly promulgated falsehoods” despite government clarifications.

The group had previously been issued a correction order in November for falsely claiming that three prisoners had been executed without consideration of their intellectual and psycho-social disabilities.