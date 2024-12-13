SINGAPORE, Dec 13 — Set to electrify Singapore’s Orchard Road by 2026, Live Nation’s 3,000-capacity music hall is poised to become a major player in the country’s ‘live’ entertainment scene.

Located at the former Grange Road carpark, at the junction of Grange Road and Somerset Road, The Straits Times reported that the venue will be the first purpose-built space in Asia by the global concert promoter, Live Nation.

The development is a collaboration between Live Nation and Lendlease Global Commercial Reit (LReit), with support from the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

Originally planned to open in 2022, the venue’s debut was delayed due to Covid-19 disruptions, including manpower shortages and rising construction costs, the report added.

The Straits Times said the project is now expected to be completed in 2026, with an estimated cost of around S$10 million (RM33 million), although Live Nation has not confirmed the final figure.

This venue is not just a concert hall but a multi-functional space that will include an independent cinema, hawker stalls, and several event spaces.

The venue will also cater to a variety of audiences with a smaller, 350-capacity space dedicated to local acts.

A cafe, bar, and an artists’ lane designed as an incubator for the local arts scene will further contribute to its vibrant atmosphere.

According to The Straits Times, the development forms part of a broader push to rejuvenate Orchard Road, making it a must-visit destination for locals and tourists alike.