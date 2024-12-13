SINGAPORE, Dec 13 — A 33-year-old Australian man was arrested yesterday after allegedly setting fire to curtain blinds in a holding room at Changi Airport Terminal 2 in Singapore, Channel News Asia (CNA) reported today.

Police were alerted to the incident at about 2.15am after the man reportedly became verbally abusive towards auxiliary officers when his request for a cigarette was denied.

According to a police statement, the man removed the room’s curtain blinds and set them ablaze with a lighter, threatening to escalate the fire if his demand was not met.

Officers from the Airport Police Division extinguished the fire, but the man then used a fire extinguisher to spray them during the confrontation, police said.

The suspect is set to be charged today with mischief by fire with intent to cause damage, an offence that carries a penalty of up to seven years’ imprisonment and a fine.

Investigations into additional offences are ongoing.