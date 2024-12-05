SINGAPORE, Dec 5 — It was just another Tuesday at Changi Airport — until the real VIPs arrived.
A couple of mischievous monkeys were spotted strolling around Terminal 2, causing quite the commotion and getting some prime TikTok real estate.
The primates, clearly with a taste for adventure, decided to scale a staircase railing, giving travellers a front-row seat to the cheeky show.
But the real entertainment came when a duo of staff members from a nearby eatery attempted to stop them using what can only be described as “creative crowd control.”
One wielded a pole, while the other brandished a cleaning signboard.
But as any seasoned monkey would know, neither of these items would stop them from living their best life.
The monkeys casually dodged the human barricade, unimpressed.
Meanwhile, across the terminal, a lone airport staff member faced an entirely different challenge — trying to convince a monkey to leave the check-in area.
Armed with only a broom, he approached the stubborn creature with all the grace of a man trying to evict a stubborn houseguest.
But the monkey, clearly in no rush, took a few steps and then promptly sat back down, as if to say, "Nice try, buddy, but I’m staying for the free Wi-Fi."
But the real star of the show was a female airport employee who took the situation into her own hands.
Instead of forcefully shooing the monkey away, she adopted a more diplomatic approach — escorting the animal like a first-class passenger.
She gently guided the monkey towards the door, like a seasoned customer service rep leading a confused tourist.
When the monkey veered off course, she didn’t miss a beat — firmly mouthing “No, no, no” while pointing back at the exit with the precision of a flight attendant directing you to the loo.
Netizens were quick to praise her impeccable communication skills.
One remarked, “This is what you call real customer service. Whether it’s a human or a monkey, you show them the way out politely.”
Another chimed in, “Damn! Her communication skills are on the next level.”
It seems that, with such top-tier service, Changi Airport has truly earned its title as the world’s best airport — after all, where else would you find customer service that extends to monkeys?