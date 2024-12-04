SINGAPORE, Dec 4 — Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has tested positive for Covid-19 for the first time, following a series of recent overseas trips.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Wong shared that he had woken up with a severe sore throat after returning from a stretch of international engagements.

“Initially I thought it might just be a normal flu bug. But I just took a test to be sure. Turns out, I’ve finally succumbed to Covid after all these years!” he wrote.

Despite the diagnosis, Wong reassured the public that he was “feeling fine overall” and would self-isolate while working from home.

His recent travels included visits to Bangkok, where he was invited by Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, as well as participation in the Apec summit in Peru and the G20 summit in Brazil.

With the holiday season approaching, Wong urged the public to stay on top of their flu shots and vaccinations, especially as many people are set to travel.

“If you’re feeling unwell, wear a mask and take the necessary precautions to protect yourself and those around you,” he added.