SINGAPORE, Dec 4 — Singapore’s police has confirmed that they are investigating the case of a woman found dead in a flat in Dover Road here as a murder.

CNA reported that the police are now looking for the suspect, a 34-year-old man, who has fled the country.

“The police are engaging the assistance of the foreign authorities to obtain more information and locate him,” they were quoted saying.

Yesterday evening, a 30-year-old woman was reportedly found dead inside the public housing flat, prompting an investigation by the police.

Singapore’s Straits Times quoted police sating they were alerted to the case at about 5.10pm and found the woman lying unresponsive when they arrived at the scene.

This marks the eighth reported murder or alleged murder case in Singapore this year, with the most recent involving a 66-year-old man accused of killing a 67-year-old woman in Ang Mo Kio last week.



