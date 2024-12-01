SINGAPORE, Dec 1 — A 36-year-old man is assisting Singapore police with investigations after being found with a folding knife at St Joseph’s Church in Upper Bukit Timah today.

According to media outlet Channel News Asia (CNA), church security volunteers alerted the police at around 12:35pm to the discovery of the knife in the man’s pocket at the church.

When police arrived, the man was cooperative, and the folding knife was seized.

CNA, quoting police, reported that the man is a regular attendee at the church and is believed to be a handyman.

He had allegedly forgotten to place the knife with his other tools after completing an earlier task.

This discovery follows heightened security at St Joseph’s Church after parish priest Christopher Lee was stabbed by a man during evening mass on November 3.

He has since been discharged from hospital after receiving treatment for injuries to his face.

A 37-year-old man, Basnayake Keith Spencer, was charged in court on November 11 over the incident.

The Singaporean was handed one count of voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon.