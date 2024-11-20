SINGAPORE, Nov 20 — A 21-year-old man accused of pushing another man into the Singapore River near Clarke Quay earlier this year, resulting in the latter’s death, has had his charges revised.

According to online portal Mothership, Legha Pawan, originally charged on July 2 with causing death by a rash act, now faces an amended charge of voluntarily causing hurt that results in grievous harm.

If convicted, Pawan could face up to five years in prison, a fine of up to S$10,000 (RM33,310), or both.

The incident occurred on June 30, 2024, when Pawan allegedly pushed 33-year-old Jasbir Singh in the chest along the riverfront at around 10:15pm.

Court documents state that while the act was likely to cause harm, it was not expected to result in grievous injury or death.

Pawan also faces an additional charge for allegedly pulling a woman’s hair earlier the same evening.

The act, classified as the use of criminal force, reportedly took place at around 8pm.

If found guilty, he could be sentenced to up to three months in prison, a fine of up to S$1,500, or both.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the incident at 10:15pm, deploying divers from its Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) to search the waters. Jasbir Singh’s body was recovered 3m from shore at a depth of 3m and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police investigations, aided by CCTV footage, led to Pawan’s arrest following a multi-division effort involving the Criminal Investigation Department and police from Central and Woodlands divisions.