SINGAPORE, Nov 20 — A Singaporean man was sentenced to one week in jail today for assaulting his ex-girlfriend at her home out of jealousy.

Zachary Chung Wei Yik, 26, pleaded guilty to one charge of voluntarily causing hurt, with another charge of mischief considered during sentencing, according to media outlet CNA.

The assault took place on September 12, 2023, after Chung, who had been in a relationship with the victim, a 40-year-old South Korean nightclub worker, from March 2022 to May 2023, became enraged upon seeing her receive flowers from another man at a nightclub.

In Singapore, it is common for patrons to buy flower garlands for female hostesses and performers.

Chung followed the victim home and punched and kicked her in the face and head, demanding the identity of the other man. He also destroyed some of her belongings.

The victim suffered bruising, swelling, and facial injuries, leading to hospitalisation and subsequent medical leave.

The prosecution described the attack as “brutal” and noted that Chung paid about S$1,600 (RM5,350) towards the victim’s medical expenses, which totalled more than S$2,400, but only after she expressed financial difficulties.

Defence counsel James Ow Yong argued that Chung acted impulsively, citing mutual accusations of infidelity between the couple. “It was more a frenzy than a targeted attack,” he said.

In sentencing, District Judge James Elisha Lee highlighted the unprovoked nature of the assault and the severity of the victim’s injuries.

Although the case was less severe than a previous one, the judge deemed imprisonment appropriate.

Chung will begin his sentence on December 13.