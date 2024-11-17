LIMA, Nov 17 — Singapore has offered to host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in 2030.

The Straits Times reported that Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong made the announcement yesterday at the conclusion of this year’s summit in Lima, Peru.

“This is one way that the Republic will contribute to ensuring more inclusive growth,” Wong was quoted as saying.

“We find Apec to be a very valuable platform, and we will do our part to support Apec in different ways, including the hosting of Apec summits.”

Apec, comprising 21 economies including the United States, China, and Russia, represents nearly half of global trade. Singapore last hosted the summit in 2009.

Wong pointed to growing global scepticism about globalisation, noting concerns that free trade’s benefits are unevenly distributed.

Additionally, geopolitics is increasingly prioritised through a security lens over cooperative gains.

However, he welcomed the consensus among Apec economies to resist protectionism and strengthen trade and investment links.

“The right way to go about dealing with these concerns is to double down on our trade and investment links... and find ways to make growth more inclusive,” he told The Straits Times.

In their joint declaration, Apec leaders reaffirmed support for a rules-based multilateral trading system centred on the World Trade Organisation. They also committed to advancing Asia-Pacific economic integration and maintaining an open, inclusive trade environment.

While recognising differing national constraints, Wong noted Apec’s flexibility in enabling like-minded economies to take the lead.

He highlighted Singapore’s history of pioneering initiatives within the grouping, such as the P4 free trade agreement with Brunei, Chile, and New Zealand, which eventually evolved into the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Addressing US-China ties, Wong emphasised the importance of “guard rails” to prevent conflict between the two powers. He cited mutual understanding on sensitive issues like Taiwan and the South China Sea as key to reducing tensions.

“We hope China can establish similar guard rails with the new [US] administration, which will reduce the risk of miscalculation and allow continued engagement on shared interests,” he said.