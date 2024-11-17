SINGAPORE, Nov 17 — Heavy rain caused a flash flood at Ophir Road near the Bugis district today, prompting flash flood warnings across several areas in Singapore.

The country’s national water agency, the Public Utilities Board (PUB), issued the warning at around 1.30pm, forecasting heavy rainfall in the northern, southern, and western regions.

A flash flood was confirmed at Ophir Road by 2.08pm, with PUB advising the public to avoid the area.

According to media reports, the flood had subsided by 3pm, and traffic was reported to be passable.

Other areas, including Tanjong Pagar Road, Upper Hokkien Street, and Jalan Boon Lay, were also flagged for flash flood risks.

Yesterday, Singapore recorded 108.4mm of rainfall in north-western areas, the highest daily total in 46 years, amounting to 43 per cent of the average November rainfall.

This level of rainfall ranks within the top 3 per cent of daily totals since 1978.

The Meteorological Service Singapore forecasts moderate to heavy showers through the end of November, with above-average rainfall expected.