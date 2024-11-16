SINGAPORE, Nov 16 — A Singapore government officer posted to the United Kingdom has been counselled and warned after leaving his children alone at home while they were asleep, to pick up his spouse at night.

According to the Straits Times, the incident, which occurred in September 2023, was highlighted in the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office’s annual report on offences involving individuals with diplomatic immunity.

During the incident, one of the children woke up, left the house, and was found a short distance away, the report said.

It also said that local police were involved but closed the case without further action, as the officer fully cooperated and diplomatic immunity was not invoked.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) confirmed to Straits Times that the officer had ended his posting in London as scheduled.

“The officer had co-operated fully in the investigation and diplomatic immunity was not invoked at any point,” the MFA was quoted as saying.

In the same statement to Straits Times, the ministry expressed appreciation for the professionalism of local authorities and reiterated its expectation that all staff maintain high standards of conduct and comply with host country laws.

The incident was part of a broader report revealing nine serious offences committed by individuals with diplomatic immunity in 2023, including sexual assault and possession of indecent images. There are around 26,500 people in the UK with such immunity.