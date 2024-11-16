SINGAPORE, Nov 16 — The first pre-trial conference for Malaysian property magnate Ong Beng Seng, 78, took place at the State Courts in Singapore yesterday, media outlet CNA reported, less than a week after his return to the country from a court-approved overseas trip.

Ong, who faces two charges connected to the high-profile corruption case involving former transport minister S. Iswaran, has yet to indicate how he intends to plead.

The charges against Ong stem from alleged actions in 2022 and 2023. He is accused of abetting Iswaran in obtaining a fully funded trip to Doha in December 2022 valued at S$20,850 (US$15,500).

Additionally, he is charged with assisting Iswaran in May 2023 to pay S$5,700 for a business-class return flight from Doha to Singapore, after the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau began probing the matter.

Ong, who is one of Singapore’s most prominent businessmen, was granted permission by the court on October 30 to leave Singapore for medical treatment in London and Boston, as well as business trips to Gibraltar and Spain.

His bail conditions were tightened, requiring an additional cash bail of S$800,000, bringing the total to S$1.6 million.

According to CNA, Ong returned to Singapore on November 9 as required and surrendered his passport.

The pre-trial conference, held in chambers before District Judge Chee Min Ping, focused on procedural matters, the report added.

It also said that the court ordered the defence to submit representations to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) by November 29. Representations typically outline arguments or mitigating factors, seeking leniency or adjustments to charges. The prosecution has been directed to respond by December 20.

A second pre-trial conference has been scheduled for January 3, 2025.

If found guilty of abetting Iswaran under Section 165 of the Penal Code, Ong could face up to two years in prison, a fine, or both. A conviction for obstructing justice under Section 204A carries a harsher penalty of up to seven years' imprisonment, a fine, or both.