SINGAPORE, Nov 12 — Singapore’s new College of Islamic Studies (SCIS) will welcome its inaugural cohort of 60 students in 2028, offering classes at the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore’s (MUIS) campus near Bencoolen Mosque.

Channel News Asia (CNA) reported that the curriculum, which integrates traditional Islamic studies with subjects like psychology and technology, aims to provide students with a well-rounded understanding of community issues through both religious and social science perspectives.

According to Singapore’s Mufti, Dr Nazirudin Mohd Nasir, who leads the steering committee for SCIS, told reporters on yesterday that the college’s approach would prepare future religious teachers, or asatizah, to serve in broader roles beyond religious institutions, including social work and counselling.

“The asatizah of the future must be able to view issues through an interdisciplinary lens, not only focusing on religious texts but also understanding the societal context beyond the religious sphere,” he reportedly said.

CNA report further stated that students will undertake a foundational year in Islamic studies, followed by an option to specialise in Islamic or social sciences.

Graduates will be certified as Tier 1 asatizah, qualifying them to teach and provide religious guidance in Singapore.

Currently, Singapore-based religious teachers educated abroad must complete a contextualisation programme before they are accredited locally.

However, SCIS graduates will bypass this requirement, as the four-year degree course is designed with local context in mind.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong recently highlighted the college’s role in nurturing future asatizah, emphasising that SCIS aims to equip them with skills to offer relevant guidance for Muslims in Singapore’s multicultural society.

Partnering with global Islamic institutions

Since the college’s conceptualisation in 2016, the steering committee has collaborated with established global Islamic institutions to develop its faculty and curriculum. SCIS is prioritising faculty development within Singapore’s asatizah community, who will lead most of the modules.

The college also plans to invite international scholars and partner institutions to contribute to its curriculum, focusing on subjects like contemporary issues in Islam and religious rulings, known as fatwa.

Dr Nazirudin said the college carefully selects partners who understand the complexities of a multi-religious society like Singapore and share a commitment to engaging with modern issues.

Requirements and tech-integrated learning

Prospective students will need a foundation in Arabic and Islamic studies, with preference given to those who have graduated from madrasahs. Qualified overseas students are also eligible to apply.

Acknowledging the evolving higher education landscape, SCIS will incorporate technology-based learning tools to meet the needs of a digitally-savvy generation, Dr Nazirudin added.