SINGAPORE, Nov 12 – Singapore police are reportedly investigating reports of deepfake nude images involving students from the Singapore Sports School (SSP), allegedly created and shared by fellow students.

CNA reported that the school confirmed the incident, saying it involved “the creation and sharing of deepfake photos by our student-athletes”, according to SSP principal Ong Kim Soon.

“The school does not condone such harmful behaviour,” Ong reportedly said, noting that the school has launched its own investigation and filed a police report.

CNA said it sighted a text message sent to parents via WhatsApp indicated that the police are working to remove the images from relevant websites, with links provided by the school.

The message also stated that students involved are being interviewed, and police have confiscated their mobile phones and other devices for forensic analysis.

SSP informed parents that disciplinary measures, including caning, sports trip bans, and suspension from school and sports activities, are being implemented for some of those involved.

One victim’s father was reported saying he was informed on Monday during a call with his daughter’s mentor, adding that the case dates back to June when boys reportedly started generating and circulating the images.

He claimed a “huge group of boys” was involved, operating in two groups — one to create the images and the other to distribute them via WhatsApp.

Founded in 2004, SSP offers an academic and sports programme for 13- to 18-year-olds aimed at developing future national athletes, with most students admitted through Direct School Admission.