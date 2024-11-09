SINGAPORE, Nov 9 — The prosecution has concluded its cross-examination of Workers’ Party (WP) chief and Leader of the Opposition, Pritam Singh, with the verdict in his trial expected on February 17, 2025.

The cross-examination, which spanned more than 11 hours over three days, focused on Singh’s handling of a falsehood spread by former WP MP Raeesah Khan in Parliament in August 2021.

In the final half-hour of questioning, Deputy Attorney General Ang Cheng Hock challenged Singh’s version of events, presenting what the prosecution argues is the “true version,” according to The Straits Times (ST).

Ang accused Singh of attempting to cover up his knowledge of Khan’s lie and of influencing her interactions with authorities.

Singh is facing two charges under Section 31(q) of the Parliament (Privileges, Immunities and Powers) Act for allegedly lying to the Committee of Privileges (COP) on December 10 and December 15, 2021.

The charges stem from a false anecdote Khan shared in Parliament on August 3, 2021, about accompanying a rape victim to a police station, where the victim had allegedly been mistreated.

The first charge relates to an August 8, 2021, meeting between Khan and WP leaders, where Singh allegedly lied when he claimed he wanted Khan to clarify her untruth in Parliament.

The second charge involves Singh allegedly giving false answers to the COP when he stated that he told Khan on October 3, 2021, to clarify her story about the rape survivor if the issue arose in Parliament the next day.

According to ST, the prosecution claims Singh knew of Khan’s falsehood by August 7, 2021, but failed to disclose it to key WP figures, including former WP chief Low Thia Khiang.

The prosecution argues that Singh’s instructions to Khan were designed to suppress the lie, particularly following a key meeting on October 11, 2021, where Low advised Khan to correct her statement.

Ang also referred to an email from the police to Khan on October 7, 2021, requesting an interview, suggesting that Singh was concerned the interview could reveal his prior knowledge of the lie.

ST reported that Singh, however, maintained that he believed the matter should be resolved within Parliament, citing the importance of maintaining parliamentary decorum.

The prosecution further argued that Singh intentionally left Khan’s lie unaddressed following an August 8, 2021, meeting, where Singh, WP chair Sylvia Lim, and vice-chair Faisal Manap discussed Khan’s false statement.

Ang suggested that Singh’s failure to instruct Khan to clarify the matter showed he had no intention to resolve it publicly. Singh rejected this interpretation and denied trying to bury the truth.

During re-examination, Singh defended his actions, asserting that he had acted in line with parliamentary protocols.

He also defended the WP’s disciplinary panel, which was established after Khan’s confession, stating that it aimed to address her conduct without shielding him, Lim, or Manap from scrutiny.

The prosecution, however, criticised the panel as “self-serving” and claimed it omitted key facts from WP’s Central Executive Committee.

With the case now concluded, both parties have until January 13, 2025, to submit closing arguments, with reply submissions due by January 31.

The verdict, which could hinge on the credibility of Khan’s testimony, will be delivered on February 17, 2025.

If convicted, Singh, an MP for Aljunied GRC, faces up to three years in jail, a fine of up to S$7,000 (RM23,200), or both for each charge.

The prosecution has indicated that it will seek a fine for each charge but has not specified the amount.

Under the Constitution, anyone fined at least S$10,000 or jailed for at least one year is disqualified from standing for election to become a member of Parliament.

A sitting MP receiving such penalties would lose their seat, with the disqualification lasting for five years.



