KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — Singapore’s National Parks Board (NParks) is investigating an incident in which a dog handler was seen kicking a dog in the face at Coney Island Park, following the release of a video on November 6.

The video, which surfaced on social media, shows two women walking eight leashed dogs, with one woman kicking a Shiba Inu in the face, prompting public concern.

According to The Straits Times, NParks confirmed receiving feedback on the incident and would take action against anyone found guilty of animal cruelty or neglect, which is punishable by a fine of up to S$10,000 (RM33,000) and 12 months’ imprisonment.

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) escalated the case to the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) for further investigation.

The dog handler in question later claimed that she kicked the dog, named Stormi, to stop it from ingesting something harmful, but admitted she handled the situation poorly.

The owner apologised for the incident, explaining that the video only showed part of the situation and vowed to further educate herself as a trainer to prevent future occurrences.