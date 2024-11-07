SINGAPORE, Nov 7 — Singapore authorities are urging construction firms to implement a mandatory safety timeout from November 8 to 22, following a rise in workplace fatalities in the sector.

The Straits Times (ST) reported that the timeout was called by a multi-agency workplace safety and health task force, made up of the Manpower, National Development, Sustainability and the Environment, Trade and Industry, Transport and Health ministries, along with the labour movement and the WSH Council industry committees.

It is understood that between July and October 2024, construction-related deaths doubled compared to the first half of the year, with 10 workers losing their lives during this period.

According to ST, Singapore’s Ministry of Manpower (MOM) attributed the increase to lapses in safety protocols, and the timeout will address three main areas of concern identified in recent fatal incidents: falling objects, vehicular safety, and safe lifting and rigging practices. Senior management is encouraged to engage with site teams, review existing safety measures, and address any issues during the timeout.

MOM added that government agencies will lead by example by implementing similar safety measures on public sector construction worksites.

“Since we find complacency seeping in, it’s important to arrest that... before it spreads,” Senior Minister of State for Manpower, Zaqy Mohamad, was quoted as saying today.

“The safety timeout will enable us to send a message, create awareness, and have a refresh.”

According to the ST report, from January to June 2024, there were 19 deaths in the construction sector, a rise from 14 in the same period of 2023.

The most recent fatality occurred on October 30, when a 46-year-old Thai worker was struck and killed by a concrete mixer truck at a worksite in Marina East Drive.

This incident is part of a broader trend, with the construction sector remaining the largest contributor to workplace fatalities in 2024.

MOM stressed that the sector’s safety concerns need to be addressed urgently, especially with the approaching festive season.

“It is imperative that the sector remain vigilant and uphold safety standards as companies may rush to meet deadlines before workers go on home leave,” said the ministry.

Despite an overall improvement in Singapore’s workplace safety, with a fatality rate of one per 100,000 workers in the first half of 2024 — the lowest since 2003 — MOM has noted the specific challenges in the construction sector.

Apart from intensified inspections in high-risk areas, the Singapore government began giving more weight to safety performance when evaluating construction tenders in April 2024.