SINGAPORE, Nov 7 — A Singapore driver was charged in court on November 6 for his involvement in a fatal hit-and-run accident along Nicoll Highway in December 2023.

Tan Yong Ren, 34, is accused of seven offences, including dangerous driving causing death as a repeat offender and obstructing justice, as reported by media site CNA.

The incident occurred in the early hours of December 19, 2023, when Tan’s car, which was driving against traffic along Guillemard Road, struck 45-year-old cyclist Basra Rajan Singh from the United Kingdom.

Authorities allege that Tan was under the influence at the time of the accident.

Police said Tan failed to stop and assist the injured cyclist, fleeing the scene immediately. Singh was later transported to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Tan did not report the accident within the legally required 24-hour window, and he was eventually identified through witness statements and video footage from police cameras and the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

If convicted of dangerous driving causing death as a repeat offender, Tan could face a prison sentence of four to 15 years.

Additional penalties may include fines, disqualification from driving, and possible vehicle forfeiture.

Tan’s criminal history includes a 2012 conviction for causing grievous hurt and causing death by rash or negligent acts.