SINGAPORE, Nov 6 — A Singaporean man has been dismissed from his roles at two crypto firms following allegations that he attempted to drug a woman he was interviewing for a job.

Singapore media site AsiaOne reported today that the incident came to light when ‘Hana’, the alleged victim, shared her story on social media platform X on October 29.

She recounted being drugged by a partner at DWF Labs at a Hong Kong bar on the evening of October 24.

"I was drugged by a partner at DWF Labs at a bar in Hong Kong.

“I have reported this to the local police and have collected video evidence of him spiking my drink," she wrote.

Hana explained that she had agreed to meet the man, who had approached her with a job offer, as she was eager to learn about the crypto industry.

While at the bar, she stepped away briefly, leaving her drink unattended.

When she returned, the man had stepped away to take a call, and a waitress informed her that the man had spiked her drink.

Hana also claimed the man repeatedly encouraged her to drink quickly and even suggested she follow him to his hotel room.

According to AsiaOne, CCTV footage shared on X by another user showed the man spiking Hana's drink before returning it to the table.

Hana attached a screenshot from the footage and a photo of her police report to her post.

The accused, a former partner at DWF Labs and OpenEden, was swiftly removed from both companies' websites, the report added.

DWF Labs responded to AsiaOne on October 29, calling the allegations "deeply concerning" and labelling the behaviour "inappropriate and unacceptable."

They confirmed the partner had been dismissed from all management and operational roles pending further investigation, adding that the company "does not condone actions that go against our core values of integrity, respect, and accountability."

Similarly, OpenEden, based in Singapore, confirmed to AsiaOne on October 30 that it had terminated the man's employment, stating, "We reiterate that the individual in question no longer represents us."

Both companies refrained from naming the individual, though various crypto publications have identified him.

The man, reportedly a former prominent figure at a US cryptocurrency exchange, has since deleted his social media accounts.