SINGAPORE, Oct 16 — Singapore Minister of Home Affairs K. Shanmugam said today that as of December 31, 2023, Singapore has identified seven stateless children under 12 years old, and 13 aged between 12 and 18.

According to The Straits Times (ST), he said this in a parliamentary response yesterday to queries from Nominated MP Razwana Begum Abdul Rahim regarding the number of stateless children in Singapore and the support systems in place for them.

Together, he said they represent 2.3 per cent of the nation’s total stateless population, which numbers 853 individuals.

The primary reason for their statelessness stems from being born in Singapore to foreign parents who did not secure citizenship for them, he added.

“A stateless individual is not recognised as a citizen of any country and has no nationality,” he wrote.

It is understood that Razwana’s inquiries were prompted by a September article in ST that highlighted the challenges faced by stateless individuals in Singapore.

Among them is 25-year-old Ricqo Rafiezuwan, who was born in Singapore but has never attended school or left the country.

As a stateless adult without permanent residency, Rafiezuwan is ineligible for subsidised education, healthcare, and housing.

Shanmugam went on to say that, similar to other nations, Singapore does not automatically confer citizenship to children born in the country.

The evaluation for citizenship applications includes factors such as the applicant’s conduct, their contributions to Singapore, and family connections.

“It is the responsibility of the parents or legal guardians to take care of the child’s well-being, including obtaining citizenship for their child,” he said.

However, he acknowledged that children without willing caregivers may receive statutory protection under the Children and Young Persons Act.

Regarding access to services, Shanmugam said that stateless individuals who are permanent residents (PRs) are treated equivalently to other PRs.

He also said stateless children under state care can benefit from healthcare subsidies via the Medical Fee Exemption Card for standard medical treatments in government facilities.

They may also enrol in mainstream educational institutions if they meet the necessary admission criteria, with social service agencies available to provide guidance on financial assistance options, he added.

While stateless individuals without PR status cannot buy or rent Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats, Shanmugam said they can reside in HDB flats as occupants if they belong to a Singaporean or PR family eligible for such arrangements.

He assured that those facing genuine housing difficulties would receive assistance from the HDB in collaboration with relevant agencies, including the Ministry of Social and Family Development.