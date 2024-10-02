Singapore launches a new agency to help victims of online harms like cyberbullying and non-consensual sharing of intimate images.

The agency will issue orders to perpetrators and social media platforms to halt harmful content, bypassing lengthy court processes.

Part of the Smart Nation 2.0 strategy, the move aims to provide quicker, more effective relief for victims.

New laws are being developed to allow civil remedies for victims of online harms.

A S$120 million (RM388 million) investment in AI research and a fellowship for educators are also part of the Smart Nation initiatives.

SINGAPORE, Oct 2 — A new Singapore government agency will allow victims of online harms, such as cyberbullying and the non-consensual sharing of intimate images — also known as “revenge porn” — to quickly seek help without relying solely on court-based processes.

The agency will act on behalf of victims by ordering perpetrators and online service providers, including social media platforms, to stop the harmful activities, according to a CNA report.

“All victims of online harm want the damaging content online to be removed quickly and permanently,” Singapore Prime Minister Wong said in a speech at the Punggol Digital District yesterday.

“Currently, victims can apply to court for a protection order, or make a police report. But legal and criminal proceedings can take time,” he added.

This process also includes seeking help from online service providers, but as Prime Minister Wong explained, “not many will know how to do so,” and even when they do, companies may take a while to respond or fail to act on requests.

Therefore, victims need access to a reliable source of support that can intervene on their behalf to instruct perpetrators and service providers to stop the harmful actions, the prime minister said.

The new approach aims to provide “more timely and effective relief” for victims, Wong said as he announced the initiative as part of the Smart Nation 2.0 strategy.

He added that while victims currently can apply to court for protection orders or make police reports, legal proceedings can take time.

The new agency, launched under the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI), will step in to help victims navigate these challenges more effectively.

The MDDI, which will collaborate with the Ministry of Law to introduce this new agency, shared findings from a survey that showed a rise in harmful social media content in Singapore.

Last year, Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam advocated for additional legislation to help victims of harmful online content take action and safeguard themselves.

"Societies all around the world, including us, are behind the curve in dealing with this effectively," he said at the time.

It noted that eight in 10 people who reported harmful content faced issues with the process.

“Time is of the essence as online harm can easily go viral, amplifying the effect on victims,” said the ministry in a statement.

The new agency will focus on the “most serious and prevalent forms of online harm” affecting victims in Singapore.

The MDDI also plans to introduce new legislation, allowing victims to seek civil remedies from perpetrators of online harms.

These measures are inspired by similar efforts in Australia, such as the eSafety Commissioner, which investigates cases of cyberbullying, image-based abuse, and adult cyber abuse.

The new agency is part of the broader Smart Nation 2.0 strategy, which includes other initiatives such as a S$120 million investment in artificial intelligence (AI) to support scientific research.

This investment will fund collaborations between AI researchers and experts in fields like advanced materials and biomedical sciences.

Additionally, the government will launch the Smart Nation Educator Fellowship next year to train teachers on emerging technological trends and digital skills.

The Digital Infrastructure Act, set to be introduced next year, will focus on improving the resilience and security of Singapore’s key digital infrastructure and services.

The new law will address a range of risks, from technical misconfigurations to physical hazards such as fires, said MDDI.