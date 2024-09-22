SINGAPORE, Sept 22 – The Singapore GP this weekend has been a glamorous event for nearly 15 years, drawing global attention and boosting the local economy by up to S$2 billion (RM6.5 billion) since 2008.

However, Singapore’s Straits Times reported that despite the glitzy affair, the local grassroots motor sports community has not benefited from it as expected.

“If you think about it carefully, it does not in any way really support any grassroots racing, it doesn’t involve any grassroots racing,” former Super GT driver Melvin Choo was quoted saying.

Despite significant investments, the report said the Singaporean motor sports sector face challenges such as insufficient infrastructure, a lack of young talent, and limited sponsorship.

It noted how several karting facilities in Singapore have closed in recent years, with the last permanent track at the Singapore Turf Club set to shut by 2027.

Without proper venues, Singapore’s motor sports culture struggles to develop, according to Motor Sports Singapore’s general secretary, Henry Goh.

“For motor sports to thrive, we need a spectator group that knows where to go. We need to identify locations accessible to the public. Without a physical space, it is hard to thrive,” Goh reportedly said.

Plans for a major motorsports hub were cancelled in 2013 due to financial and corruption issues, further stalling growth in the sport.

The proposed Changi Motorsports Hub was meant to support various racing events but has now been repurposed for an industrial site.

The closure of go-karting facilities has also hindered young drivers, who rely on these venues to develop their skills.

Veteran racer Ringo Chong said that a high-quality karting track is essential for nurturing local talent and attracting global competitions.

“Currently, there’s a lack of high-quality karting tracks with longer layouts, wider tracks, and high-speed corners – features that are essential for hosting international karting events, including the world championship,” he reportedly said.

Many Singaporean drivers have also pursued careers abroad, where racing infrastructure is better developed, limiting the talent pool at home.