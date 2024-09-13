SINGAPORE, Sept 13 – Driving schools in Singapore are reportedly facing challenges as students increasingly rely on internet bots to secure practical lesson slots due to high demand following the pandemic.

In response, Singapore-based CNA reported that schools like the Singapore Safety Driving Centre and ComfortDelGro Driving Centre have implemented measures to curb the use of these bots, which students use to bypass long wait times.

“In the end, everybody will have a fair chance to book their sessions,” ComfortDelGro Driving Centre chief executive Vincent Tan was quoted saying.

This comes as new students now face wait times of two to three months at these driving schools.

For example at the Bukit Batok Driving Centre, CNA reported that the next available slot is reportedly in February or March 2025, with a six-month waiting period.

Bots, which can cost users up to S$10 (RM33) for a single credit, are usually widely used for tasks such as booking concert tickets and sports facilities.

There are currently no laws regulating their use in booking driving lessons, although experts believe it is unethical.

“Bots have a much higher chance of booking slots in bulk, as their speed is unmatched by humans,” explained Gibbsen Omar, a lecturer at Republic Polytechnic’s School of Infocomm.

CNA reported that students can also hire a private driving instructor, but their numbers have been dwindling to just 300 since the Singapore government stopped issuing licences for them in 1987.

The rising demand for lessons is partly due to students who postponed their driving lessons during the Covid-19 pandemic.