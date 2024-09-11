SINGAPORE, Sept 11 — Passengers aboard Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight SQ893 were stranded on the tarmac of Hong Kong International Airport for about four hours on September 10 (Wednesday) due to a technical issue.

The flight, SQ893, which was scheduled to depart at 3.40pm for Singapore, was eventually cancelled after multiple attempts to resolve the problem with passengers disembarking later at 8pm, according to a report published in The Straits Times today.

A 59-year-old passenger by the name of Tan shared that the captain informed everyone early in the afternoon about the issue and that engineers were conducting checks.

While passengers remained calm, there was a brief moment when the cabin lights and air-conditioning went out, making it “warm and stuffy.” Passengers were provided with juice and water during the wait.

By 7.30pm, passengers were informed of the flight’s cancellation and began disembarking shortly after 8pm.

Tan was rebooked on a Cathay Pacific flight, set to depart at 1.40am the following morning.

An SIA spokesperson confirmed the technical fault and stated that all passengers and crew disembarked safely after the flight was cancelled.

SIA will assist in re-accommodating affected customers on alternative flights. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience. The safety of our customers and crew is always our top priority,” the spokesperson added.